NASCAR at Nashville live updates: Aric Almirola starting on the pole after qualifying
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway is today. The Ally 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300. All times are Eastern.
We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Stage 1
4:19 p.m., Lap 30: Kyle Larson continues to lead. He’s up by 1.2 seconds on Kyle Busch. Then the order is Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Cole Custer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott. Elliott says he’s lacking front turn.
4:11 p.m., Lap 15: Joey Logano radios to his team to check the right front after what appears to be contact with Aric Almirola. Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones have jumped up 11 positions after starting at the rear. Blaney says the track very slick after wiggling and his team tells him to take care of it and they’ll “take care of it.”
4:07 p.m., Lap 8: Kyle Larson surges to the lead after the restart. He lined up behind Busch on the outside, then sliced between Busch and Almirola for the lead. Busch drops to second, Almirola drops to third and Joey Logano is in fourth.
4:02 p.m., Lap 1: The race goes green briefly before the first caution comes out for a tire carcass that’s come off Quin Houff’s No. 00 car. Before the start Ryan Blaney drops to the rear on pace laps. He pits before the green flag due to damage to his left rear fender and gets back out for the start. Through the opening turns, Kyle Busch takes the lead from Aric Almirola as Chase Elliott moves to the outside to take the field three wide.
Pre-race ceremonies
3:50 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are complete and include a six-jet flyover. Twelve-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans delivers the pre-race invocation and Music City rising star Priscilla Block performs the national anthem. Country music artist Luke Combs then delivers the command to fire engines. The grandstands look close to full at the track with a weekend capacity of just under 40,000 people.
Race start delayed 10 minutes due to traffic
3:15 p.m: Traffic surrounding the track in Lebanon, Tenn. will cause NASCAR to delay the start of the race by 10 minutes to allow more fans to arrive before the green flag. The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 3:55 p.m. Traffic flow was reportedly an issue during earlier races this weekend.
Alvin Kamara joins NASCAR with a new role
2 p.m.: Alvin Kamara — yes, that Alvin Kamara; The NFL’s New Orleans Saints running back — announced Sunday that he’s joined NASCAR as the sport’s first Growth & Engagement Advisor. Kamara is at the track in Lebanon, Tenn. ahead of Sunday’s Cup race and told reporters that he has an office and keycard.
“I never had a job besides the NFL, so I’ve got two jobs now,” Kamara said. “(Saints head coach) Sean Payton is gonna have to give me some downtime.”
Kamara’s juice company, The Big Squeezy, sponsored an Xfinity Series car driven by Ryan Vargas for the race at the Daytona road course. Kamara became a major champion of the sport last year in response to NASCAR’s social justice advocacy and met with NASCAR president Steve Phelps during his first race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also attended this year’s Daytona 500.
Three cars dropping to the rear
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race; Those three cars are driven by Erik Jones, who scrubbed the wall during qualifying, William Byron and Quin Houff. All three teams will drop to the back for the start due to unapproved adjustments. Byron was slated to start fourth, Jones was ninth and Houff was last.
Aric Almirola wins the pole
11:50 a.m.: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola posted the fastest single qualifying lap this morning to win the pole position for this afternoon’s race. Almirola’s qualifying time was 29.557 seconds. He sits 28th in NASCAR’s point standings and earned his third pole start in his career. Almirola will start ahead of Kyle Busch in the front row. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney will also start in the top-10.
NASCAR at Nashville qualifying results and starting lineup
Order
Car No.
Driver
Time behind leader (sec.)
Time (sec.)
1
10
Aric Almirola
--
29.557
2
18
Kyle Busch
0.015
29.572
3
22
Joey Logano
0.026
29.583
4
24
William Byron
0.055
29.612
5
5
Kyle Larson
0.091
29.648
6
9
Chase Elliott
0.165
29.722
7
41
Cole Custer
0.195
29.752
8
48
Alex Bowman
0.254
29.811
9
43
Erik Jones
0.278
29.835
10
12
Ryan Blaney
0.28
29.837
11
21
Matt DiBenedetto
0.282
29.839
12
4
Kevin Harvick
0.341
29.898
13
11
Denny Hamlin
0.348
29.905
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
0.368
29.925
15
2
Brad Keselowski
0.377
29.934
16
14
Chase Briscoe #
0.388
29.945
17
17
Chris Buescher
0.429
29.986
18
38
Anthony Alfredo #
0.441
29.998
19
42
Ross Chastain
0.446
30.003
20
37
Ryan Preece
0.47
30.027
21
23
Bubba Wallace
0.491
30.048
22
99
Daniel Suárez
0.541
30.098
23
34
Michael McDowell
0.547
30.104
24
7
Corey LaJoie
0.587
30.144
25
20
Christopher Bell
0.612
30.169
26
8
Tyler Reddick
0.65
30.207
27
77
Justin Haley
0.658
30.215
28
3
Austin Dillon
0.678
30.235
29
6
Ryan Newman
0.693
30.25
30
1
Kurt Busch
0.742
30.299
31
78
BJ McLeod
0.818
30.375
32
51
JJ Yeley
0.998
30.555
33
66
Chad Finchum
1.247
30.804
34
52
Josh Bilicki
1.264
30.821
35
19
Martin Truex Jr.
1.374
30.931
36
53
Garrett Smithley
1.534
31.091
37
15
Joey Gase
1.588
31.145
38
13
David Starr
2.134
31.691
39
0
Quin Houff
--
0
# rookie
How to watch NASCAR at Nashville
Race: Ally 400
When: Sunday, June 20
When: race at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300