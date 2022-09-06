NASCAR’s Nashville celebration scheduled Nov. 30-Dec. 1

NASCAR’s season-ending celebration of its champions has been scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The NASCAR awards ceremony is scheduled Dec. 1 at Music City Center. Champions of the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series will be honored, along with other seasonal award winners.

Activities in downtown Nashville will be scheduled Nov. 30, but no specific schedule has been released.

Kyle Larson’s 2021 championship was celebrated in Nashville.

“We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown our series champions,” said NASCAR senior vice president Pete Jung in a NASCAR release. “We are delighted to bring the celebration to Nashville once again as the city’s energy and passion for motorsports never ceases to amaze us.”

NASCAR moved the awards ceremony to Nashville in 2019 after 10 years in Las Vegas.

