NASCAR names newest Drive for Diversity class

Garcia and Cabre are two of four drivers returning to compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Whelen All-American Series in 2019 as part of the Drive for Diversity program.

Also returning is Ernie Francis Jr. and Nick Sanchez with Francis competing in the K&N Pro Series East and Sanchez in various Late Model events. The two new members of the team this year are female drivers Brooke Storer and Gracie Trotter.

Garcia picked up a pair of wins for Rev Racing this past season at Memphis Motorsports Park and Dover International Speedway and finished third in the final K&N Pro Series East points standings. It was the team’s best finish in the series standings since current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez finished third in 2013.

In the 11-year history of the program three drivers have gone on to compete in the top series of NASCAR.

In addition to Suarez, Kyle Larson and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., also compete in the Cup Series. Larson also won the only NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2012.

Read more about each member of the class below:

Class of 2019

Chase Cabre, 21, Tampa, Florida. Cabre will return to Rev Racing for his third season. In 2018, he competed in both the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he finished seventh in the championship standings. Cabre will again compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2019.Ernie Francis Jr., 20, Southwest Ranches, Florida. In 2014, Francis Jr. became the youngest Trans-Am champion in series history. This past season, he captured his fifth consecutive series championship title. Francis will race a Late Model for Rev Racing and run in select events in the K&N Pro Series East.Rubén García Jr., 23, México City, México. In 2015, García Jr. became the youngest driver to win the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Championship, and this year, won his second championship for the series. García Jr. also earned his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race win at Memphis International Raceway in 2018 followed with a victory at Dover International Speedway in October. García Jr. will continue racing in the K&N Pro East Series.Nick Sanchez, 17, Homestead, Florida. Sanchez completed his NASCAR Whelen All-American Series rookie season in 2018. He also raced in the Bojangles Summer Shootout with Rev Racing’s Legends Car program and finished sixth in championship points. Sanchez will race in a Late Model for Rev Racing. Brooke Storer, 20, Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Storer is the 2016 Desoto Speedway Sportsman Champion. This past season, she raced in the Wheel Man Series Late Model Sportsman division capturing two 50 lap feature wins in the series. In 2017, she placed third in points in the Wheel Man Series. Storer will race in the Late Model for Rev Racing in 2019. Gracie Trotter, 17, Denver, North Carolina. Trotter is the winner of Round 5 of the Bojangles Summer Shootout in the Semi Pro division. In 2018 she competed in the CARS Tour & PASS Series at Concord, Hickory, Caraway, Orange County, South Boston and Carteret Country. She also raced USLCI Legend cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, Anderson, Try County and Caraway. Trotter will race in the Late Model for Rev Racing in 2019.