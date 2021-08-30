NASCAR Is Moving Forward With New Number Placement

Photo credit: 23XI Racing / Twitter

Last night, 23XI Racing finally announced their expansion to two cars and the long-expected signing of Kurt Busch. Buried alongside that announcement, however, was an unexpected confirmation: After generations of cars with a number on the driver's door, NASCAR will be moving the number up to the front of the door on all Cup Series racers going forward.

The discussions to move the numbers up began years ago, when the Race Team Alliance negotiated with NASCAR to retake ownership of the portion of the car where associate sponsors used to pack dense collections of decals.

The series has long been interested in making more space on the side of cars available to sponsors, but moving the number up was the third option attempted after a long series of proof-of-concepts designed around the number appearing on the rear quarter panel and a one-off 2020 All-Star Race design that saw numbers moved ahead of the rear fender. This option was the one determined to best amplify both the number and available sponsor space, so it will be the direction for at least the near future.

On Busch's show car, the new number format looks questionable at best. The new, better-defined body lines of the Next Gen car put all of the number, logo, and wordmark placement along three different awkward angles, making the car look incohesive and incomplete.

Designers will have six months to integrate the new style guide before the number shift debuts in the 2022 season.