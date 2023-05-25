NASCAR moves start time of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte

NASCAR has moved the start time of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to noon ET.

NASCAR moved the start time up an hour because of the forecast for rain. The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and an 80% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will have the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ET Saturday. Grandstand gates open at 10 a.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:19 p.m. ET to begin the race.

At this time, NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 remains at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, as originally scheduled.

