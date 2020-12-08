NASCAR moves 2021 Auto Club Speedway race to Daytona road course due to COVID-19

NASCAR won’t be racing in Southern California in 2021.

The sanctioning body announced Tuesday that it was moving the Feb. 28 Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway to the Daytona road course.

The Daytona road course race will be on Feb. 21 and will follow the Daytona 500. The Homestead race scheduled for Feb. 21 will now be Feb. 28.

The moves come because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unlikely that fans would have been able to attend the race at Auto Club because of California’s coronavirus restrictions. While California has some of the nation’s most stringent rules to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus, Florida has some of the loosest regulations.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders and track personnel remains our top priority,” Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen said in a statement. “The decision to realign our 2021 race weekend was an extremely difficult one.”

The Xfinity Series race scheduled for Auto Club will be held at Daytona as well. And the Truck Series race scheduled for Homestead on Feb. 19 will be held at Daytona instead.

The 2021 race at Auto Club was set to be the final race on the current 2-mile track layout. NASCAR, which owns the track, has plans to convert it to a half-mile oval by 2022. According to Auto Club, the final race at the current layout will be in 2022 before the new layout is introduced in 2023.

The race at the Daytona road course will be the second replacement race held at the track. NASCAR raced at the road course for the first time in August after the annual road course race weekend at Watkins Glen was canceled due to COVID-19. Cup Series champion Chase Elliott won that Daytona race and will be the heavy favorite again in February.

The addition of the Daytona road course also means there are now seven road courses on the Cup Series schedule. In addition to Daytona, the Cup Series is racing at Circuit of the Americas, Road America and the Indianapolis road course in addition to the Charlotte road course, Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

The Daytona road course will host a Cup Series race again in 2021. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

