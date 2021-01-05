NASCAR, MotorTrend partner to give ticket buyers free subscription

NASCAR and MotorTrend have teamed up to provide race fans with a free, one-year subscription to the MotorTrend App, the subscription streaming service dedicated to exclusive motorsports content. Fans who are eligible for the free access include those who purchased tickets to 2019 or 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series or Camping World Truck Series events at NASCAR-owned tracks.

“This partnership deepens MotorTrend‘s outstanding relationship with NASCAR and their fans,” said Alex Wellen, MotorTrend Group’s global president and general manager. “We‘re covering the sport in new, unique ways with our programming, including the new docuseries, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure, and we look forward to their fans enjoying all of the best-in-class content the MotorTrend App offers.”

To take advantage of the offer, look for an exclusive email from NASCAR to hit your inbox that will have instructions on how to redeem. Then, get ready to enjoy a year‘s worth of access to more than 3,600 hours of streaming automotive content, including a special collection of NASCAR-centric entertainment, for passionate race fans in the United States and Canada.

Some of the NASCAR shows you will get to binge watch while you wait for the 2021 season to begin include NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure, Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, Classic NASCAR races, NASCAR All In: Battle for Daytona, The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West, the Best of NASCAR, the Art of NASCAR, NASCAR Happy Hour and more.

The MotorTrend App also includes more than 8,000 episodes of automotive series and specials, including Top Gear, Speed Racer, Wheeler Dealers, Roadkill, Fast N‘ Loud, Bitchin‘ Rides, Iron Resurrection, Texas Metal and the upcoming all-new Top Gear America — plus many more.

So, look for your exclusive email from NASCAR and don‘t miss out on this offer.

The MotorTrend App is available on media players and streaming devices, including Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.