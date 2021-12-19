NASCAR Might Be Putting the Brakes On Pack Racing

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

When NASCAR announced its low horsepower, high downforce competition package for intermediate ovals ahead of the 2019 season, the goal seemed to be a pack-like racing style. NASCAR hoped that the lower speeds would bunch cars up, forcing them to pass through a draft effect as they do on plate tracks at Daytona and Talladega.

While cars did run most laps flat out, those packs never materialized. Cars that got near leaders saw their runs destroyed by an innate "dirty air" effect, one that slowed the trailing car and made passing nearly impossible in some races. The series hoped that its new car, the one it will introduce as the Next Gen car in 2022, would solve the problem with its symmetrical aerodynamics.

Through one large-scale test at an intermediate, the results seemed to be worse. It required a large-scale rethinking of the entire intermediate process, one that forced a NASCAR that has been attempting to double down on the low horsepower concept every year since it debuted to look back in the opposite direction.

In another Charlotte test this week, the series tested its current package at a moderate 670 horsepower. The results were encouraging on day one, so testing teams spent all of day two testing with just variants of the 670 horsepower package. NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell was pleased, later indicating to RACER that this is the likely setup teams will use in 2022.

It remains to be seen if the car is anything that could be described as fixed, but NASCAR's indication that it will abandon its ill-conceived low horsepower plan should be good news for racing fans around the world.

With pack racing on intermediates seeming impossible without drastically reducing speeds, NASCAR had spent the past three years making one of the cornerstones of its product incrementally worse with no publicly-known incentive to do so but the dream they were chasing. If this decision holds, the bleeding stops and the series moves in the opposite direction. 670 hp is still 80 hp less than what teams were running on short ovals last year, and nearly 230 hp less than target numbers before the series started restricting cars at all tracks, but it is a direct and clear indication from NASCAR that the goal for 2022 is no longer pack racing on all tracks.

If nothing else, that is worth celebrating.