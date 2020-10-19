NASCAR ‘might have missed’ ordering Chase Elliott to fix radio issues

A senior NASCAR official conceded Monday that officials “might have missed” having Chase Elliott pit to fix his radio issues during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Elliott had intermittent contact with his team during the race because of suspected problems with his earplugs. Elliott and his team could communicate well during cautions but not as consistently during green flag runs.

At one point in the race, Elliott asked the team, including his spotter, not to talk because of the radio issues. The crew gave him different earplugs during a pit stop on Lap 83 of the 267-lap race, but he was unable to replace his other earplugs.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, discussed the matter Monday with NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan and Fox Sports’ Alan Cavanna on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We were made aware of that, and we have a lot going on in the tower and we can’t monitor every single radio transmission from all the teams, but we do keep tabs on that,” Miller said. “We did get word that there was some potential problem. … When we listened to some of the dialogue back and forth on the scanner, it seemed as though Chase was communicating with his crew chief about the car and there was some dialogue back. We felt like they were in communication with one another.

“Obviously by his interview at the end of the race, we were wrong about that. That’s one of the things about officiating these races, we make decisions and we live with them and we have to move on to the next race. Maybe we missed that one, and maybe we should have had him in there because they’re supposed to have all that communication.

“There was the dialogue, back and forth between he and the crew chief that led us to believe they were OK. Turns out from his interview afterwards they weren’t. One we might have missed. That was the decision we made and on to Texas.”

