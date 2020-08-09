NASCAR Michigan: Harvick takes fifth win of 2020 in overtime

Kevin Harvick fended off an attack from Brad Keselowski in overtime to seal victory in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series double-header at Michigan.

Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing machine was dominant throughout the eventual 161-lap encounter around the 2.0-mile Michigan oval, scooping all three stages in his Ford Mustang after a flurry of late caution and red flag periods.

After a routine first 85 laps encompassing stages one and two, a series of three separate cautions for John-Hunter Nemechek spinning with tyre issues closed the pack up, the final such caution coming on lap 131.

Shortly before the third Nemechek caution, on lap 107, all lead lap cars opted to stop - with numerous strategies deployed by the teams - with the likes of Harvick taking just two tyres, Keselowski four new Goodyears and reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch just replenishing fuel in his Joe Gibbs Toyota Camry.

After the final caution for the #38 of Nemechek, there was just a four-lap green-flag run until lap 143 when Ryan Preece got loose and slapped the wall.

This restart lasted but a lap and ended with Chase Elliott being gifted the lead after the leading quartet all opted to take the high-line, leaving the fifth-placed Hendrick Chevrolet Camaro entry on the front-row.

A Cole Custer wreck swiftly bought about the abort of the restart.

A further late caution - the fifth of the race (not counting stage breaks or competition caution) after contact between Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman sent the race to overtime - with Harvick leading and Keselowski alongside after Elliott opted to take the high-line to fill in behind the Mustang.

View photos Harvick wins at Michigan in overtime More

In the two-lap shootout, Keselowski side-drafted Harvick on the back-stretch, but a nudge from Elliott's #9 Camaro was enough to send Harvick into a lead he would not lose to claim the fifth win of a strong 2020 campaign, fourth at Michigan overall and 54th of his 20-year career - equalling the tally of Lee Petty.

Keselowski, on his home track made it a Ford 1-2 as Martin Truex Jr put in a stand-out drive to claim third for JGR - his third consecutive finish in the position.

The 2017 champion suffered a flat tyre early on and dropped to the rear of the field, running as low as a lapped 36th, but worked his way through the chaos to pip Ryan Blaney's Penske Mustang from making it a 1-2-3 in the Blue Oval's backyard.

Kyle Busch had a strong afternoon in his run to fifth, just ahead of team-mate Denny Hamlin who suffered from a lack of pace after a four-tyre stop under a Nemechek caution and was unable to recover in the same way as Harvick.

Elliott fell to seventh, ahead of Joey Logano (Penske) Bubba Wallace (Richard Petty Motorsports) and Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi) who rounded out the top 10.

Chris Buescher will start the second race on pole position after finishing 20th - the top 20 being flipped for Sunday's encounter as has been the case on the three other occasions NASCAR has run double-headers in the season.

NASCAR Cup Series Michigan - Result

Pos Driver Team 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 5 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 8 Joey Logano Team Penske 9 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 13 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 15 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 16 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 19 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 21 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 22 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing 23 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 24 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 25 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 26 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 27 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 28 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 29 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 30 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports 31 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 33 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports 34 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 35 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 37 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 38 James Davison Petty Ware Racing 39 Joey Gase Tommy Baldwin Racing

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus