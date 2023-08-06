NASCAR at Michigan 2023 race: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400
The NASCAR Cup Series motors into Michigan this weekend for the first and only race at Michigan International Speedway this season.
One month remains before the 10-race playoffs begin, and 12 spots have been clinched, leaving winless drivers to battle for the four remaining berths. A win at Michigan or any of the next three tracks – Indianapolis, Watkins Glen and Daytona – guarantees a spot in the postseason, which begins Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.
But, unless four different winless drivers take the checkered flag in the next four races, a few drivers could still make the playoffs on points, even without a victory. For them, a win will be the goal, but maximizing points will also be a priority on Sunday. For drivers further back in the standings, points are now irrelevant; the only thing that matters is winning.
After formerly winless driver Chris Buescher took the checkered flag last week in Richmond, will another bubble driver follow in his footsteps on Sunday? Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the FireKeepers Casino 400:
What time does the Cup race at Michigan start?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Michigan on?
USA Network is broadcasting the FireKeepers Casino 400 and has a pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have a post-race show at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Michigan?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Michigan?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 200 laps around the 2-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 45 laps; Stage 2: 75 laps; Stage 3: 80 laps.
Who won the most recent race at Michigan?
Kevin Harvick won his sixth career race at MIS – the most among active drivers – after leading the final 38 laps before pulling away from Bubba Wallace by 2.903 seconds on Aug. 7, 2022.
What is the lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
3. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
7. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
8. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
12. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
14. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
15. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
19. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
20. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
21. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
24. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
25. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
27. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
30. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet
31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
32. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
33. (51) Cole Custer, Ford
34. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
35. (42) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford
37. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
