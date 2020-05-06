NASCAR may fine members who don't follow COVID-19 protocols

The guidelines, which include screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and the use of personal protective equipment (face masks and gloves) must be followed at all times while at the track.

Should any NASCAR member fail to adhere to the aforementioned guidelines, they could now face a fine ranging anywhere from $10,000 and $50,000.

NASCAR will go back racing May 17 at Darlington Raceway and will make the series one of the first major sporting events to return since the pandemic reached the United States. No fans will be permitted to attend.

The tentative schedule included two Cup races at Darlington and another two at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the end of the month. The series has been forced to postpone eight races (Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover, Martinsville) and three tracks are expected to lose dates this year.

NASCAR spoke more about their plans to get back to the track during the ongoing pandemic in a teleconference last week, calling it a "huge responsibility."

