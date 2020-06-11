NASCAR Martinsville: Truex recovers from penalty for first Cup win of 2020

Jake Nichol
Autosport
Truex recovers from penalty to win at Martinsville
Truex recovers from penalty to win at Martinsville

Martin Truex Jr recovered from a pitlane infringement penalty to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville and score his first victory of the 2020 season.

Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry was sent to the back of the field, after he incorrectly cut across the line marking when drivers have to commit to entering the pitlane at the end of the first stage.

The #19 restarted in 22nd place and slowly began to make his way through the field in the first ever night race to be held at the 0.5-mile Martinsville circuit.

By the end of the second 130-lap stage, Truex had recovered to 15th and, helped by some caution periods, was in the top five by Lap 330 of a total 500.

Assisted by back-marker traffic, Truex was able to close in on leading Penske duo Joey Logano and Brad Keselowsi, taking a lead he was not to lose on lap 370 and pulled away to take his first victory since his crushing win in the fall Martinsville race in 2019 by 4.7s over Ryan Blaney.

Blaney, who had been randomly drawn on pole position in his #2 Penske Ford Mustang struggled in the early stages of the race, dropping to a lap down due to excessive tyre wear - something which affected the whole field.

Having dropped to as low as 19th during the first stage, Blaney recovered to finish runner-up in the second segment and took the lead early in the final stage.

However, during a round of caution pitstops, the #2 was penalised after a crew member jumped over the pitwall, sending Blaney to the rear of the field.

He then carved his way through the pack, and with 50 laps to go, was hustling team-mates Logano and Keselowski for second behind Truex.

Blaney passed the two to record a fifth top 10 result of the season, as Keselowski and stage one winner Logano made it a Penske 2-3-4.

Chase Elliott was the lead Chevrolet Camaro finisher in fifth for Hendrick Motorsports, with team-mate Alex Bowman in sixth - his first top 10 finish since NASCAR resumed its season following the two-month COVID-19 forced hiatus.

Truex recovers from penalty to win at Martinsville
Truex recovers from penalty to win at Martinsville

Matt DiBenedetto logged a seventh-place finish in his Wood Brothers Racing Mustang entry as William Byron and Kurt Busch recorded decent finishes for Hendrick and Chip Ganassi Racing, respectively.

Jimmie Johnson, whose victory in stage two was just his third ever since NASCAR adopted the stage format in 2017, was 10th, having looked comfortable in the lead.

The seven-time champion just held onto 10th after a late race battle with Richard Petty Motorsports' Bubba Wallace Jr - his Camaro running a special "Black Lives Matter" livery.

Wallace was able to take fifth and sixth in the first two stages, owing to clever strategy work from his pit-crew, but a later slow stop ruined his chances of improving on his 11th place finish.

All three Stewart-Haas Racing cars were hobbled throughout the race by battery issues, with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola being forced to pit on occasion to rectify the problems.

The trio could only manage 15th, 17th and 33rd, respectively - all at least one lap down.

JGR duo Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin endured a torrid race.

The #18 and #11 were able to recover from the early struggles which affected most of the field, and their misery was further compounded when Joey Gase did not pit under a caution, meaning they were not given the free pass and wave around - leaving them marooned in 19th and 24th, with team-mate Erik Jones, 20th.

Austin Dillon had to be helped from his #3 Richard Childress Racing machine late on after a panel on his car was bent which allowed hot fumes into the cockpit, overwhelming Dillon.

He was taken to the in-field medical centre and given oxygen but was released shortly afterwards.

Martinsville Results (500 laps)

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3h23m56.s

2

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

4.705s

3

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

5.313s

4

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

9.103s

5

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

11.481s

6

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

12.926s

7

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

14.089s

8

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

14.720s

9

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

17.186s

10

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

18.640s

11

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

18.810s

12

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

20.356s

13

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

20.690s

14

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

21.685s

15

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1 Lap

16

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

17

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1 Lap

18

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

1 Lap

19

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

1 Lap

20

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3 Laps

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

3 Laps

22

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

3 Laps

23

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

3 Laps

24

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3 Laps

25

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

3 Laps

26

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

4 Laps

27

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

6 Laps

28

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

6 Laps

29

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

6 Laps

30

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

6 Laps

31

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

7 Laps

32

David Starr

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

21 Laps

33

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

Battery

34

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

26 Laps

35

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

36 Laps

36

Garrett Smithley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

50 Laps

37

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

Accident

38

Reed Sorenson

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

Electrical

39

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

Fuel pump

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next