NASCAR at Martinsville spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for NOCO 400

The Cup Series arrives at NASCAR's oldest and smallest track, Martinsville Speedway, for the third of three consecutive short-track races.

The Series will also see the return of its most popular driver.

Chase Elliott, who has not been behind the wheel since the Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, returns after missing six consecutive races following surgery to repair a broken left tibia. Elliott injured his leg while snowboarding in Colorado prior to the March 5 race at Las Vegas.

Elliott currently only ranks 34th in points, but NASCAR has already said it would likely grant a playoff waiver to the 2020 Cup Series champion should he win a race. But first he'll have to get reacclimated to racing every week, and that begins this weekend.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia:

Bubba Wallace (45) leads a pack of cars during the Oct. 30, 2022 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

What time does the Cup race at Martinsville start?

The NOCO 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Martinsville Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Martinsville on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the NOCO 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Martinsville?

The NOCO 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Martinsville?

The NOCO 400 is 400 laps around the 0.526-mile track for a total of 201.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 120 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Martinsville?

Christopher Bell led 150 of 500 laps, including the final five of the 2022 playoff race on Oct. 30, and held off Kyle Larson by 0.869 seconds.

And one year ago on April 9, 2022, William Byron led 212 of 400 laps, including the final 83, before edging Joey Logano by 0.303 seconds.

What is the lineup for the NOCO 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

2. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

6. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

9. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

13. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

14. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

16. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

17. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

19. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

20. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

21. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

22. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

23. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

24. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

25. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

27. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

28. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

29. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

30. (78) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

31. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (51) Zane Smith, Ford

34. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

35. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

