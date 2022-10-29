NASCAR Martinsville results: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race

Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, in the third overtime and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Gibbs will race for the Xfinity championship next week at Phoenix Raceway.

Jones was leading in the third overtime Saturday and would have advanced to the championship four with a win. But Gibbs punted Jones from the lead and inherited the win.

