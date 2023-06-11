NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. wins at Sonoma for the fourth time

Martin Truex Jr. has won four times at Sonoma. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Martin Truex cruised to the fourth Sonoma win of his career on Sunday over Kyle Busch.

Truex took the lead on lap 97 of the 110-lap race after a restart with 15 laps to go. Truex restarted fourth as the first driver with fresh tires and passed Chase Elliott for the lead not long after the restart.

Truex led a race-high 51 laps after starting eighth. He took the lead for the first time on lap 33 after Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and polesitter Denny Hamlin led the first 32 laps.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The win makes Truex the second-winningest driver at Sonoma behind Jeff Gordon. Truex entered Sunday’s race tied with Tony Stewart with three wins and is now alone behind Gordon after Gordon scored five Sonoma wins during his storied career.

The race was the first at Sonoma without cautions for stage breaks since the format was introduced in 2017. There were just two cautions on Sunday and the first one was quite specious. After the first 48 laps of the race went green, NASCAR threw a caution for a tire in the middle of pit road after Zane Smith made a pit stop.

The pit road at Sonoma is separated from the track by a wall and the pit road speed is 40 MPH. But NASCAR deemed it unsafe for someone to go retrieve the tire on an empty pit road without throwing a caution.

The race’s other caution came when Denny Hamlin had a problem on the front stretch on lap 91 to set up the final restart. It was unclear what happened to Hamlin’s car but it had a broken rear toe link.

Advertisement

Joey Logano finished third while Chris Buescher was fourth and Chase Elliott was fifth in his first race back after a one-race suspension for hooking Hamlin into the wall at the Coca-Cola 600.

Truex is a legitimate championship threat

Truex is searching for the second Cup Series title of his career after he was the 2017 champ. He missed the playoffs in 2022 thanks to a winless regular season despite scoring the fourth-most points of any driver during the regular season.

It’s hard to see how he isn’t one of the favorites to win the 2023 title after Sunday’s race. Truex entered Sonoma fourth in the points standings and has matched the consistency he had a season ago with the wins he missed.

Advertisement

"This is why you go through years like we had last year," Truex said after climbing from his car. "You just keep fighting. You never give up on it. You always believe in each other."

"We haven't changed anything on our team other than parts and pieces. It's through a lot of hard work of a lot of people."

Truex is currently the co-No. 4 favorite to win the title at +800 behind Kyle Larson (+500), Busch (+600), Willim Byron (+700) and is tied with Hamlin (+800).

Race results

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Busch

3. Joey Logano

4. Chris Buescher

5. Chase Elliott

6. AJ Allmendinger

Advertisement

7. Michael McDowell

8. Kyle Larson

9. Christopher Bell

10. Ross Chastain

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Ryan Preece

14. William Byron

15. Alex Bowman

16. Brad Keselowski

17. Bubba Wallace

18. Ty Gibbs

19. Austin Dillon

20. Corey LaJoie

21. Justin Haley

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Ty Dillon

24. Todd Gilliland

25. Austin Cindric

26. Grant Enfinger

27. Harrison Burton

28. Aric Almirola

29. Chase Briscoe

30. Josh Bilicki

31. Ryan Blaney

32. Erik Jones

33. Tyler Reddick

34. Zane Smith

35. Andy Lally

36. Denny Hamlin