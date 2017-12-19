NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr. is named New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year

2017 NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. on Tuesday was named New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year by NJ.com.

A native of Mayetta, N.J., the 37-year-old Truex earned his first career Cup championship in dominating style, then beat out several other challengers for his homestate honor, including New Jersey high school track star Sydney McLaughlin (from Dunellen, N.J.) and New York Yankees pitcher Todd Frazier (from Toms River).

According to a news release announcing Truex’s honor, NJ.com stated, “Few have accomplished more or represented our state better than Truex. What he did inside his No. 78 Toyota was more than enough, winning a career-best eight races and claiming the title with a memorable performance in the final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“This was a popular victory. Truex had not only struggled on the race track, but he watched as his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, bravely battled ovarian cancer while raising money and awareness for the disease.”