NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr. announces retirement as full-time driver

(WFXR)—NASCAR legend and future Hall of Famer Martin Truex Jr. announced he will not race full-time after the 2024 season during a press conference on Friday, June 14.

Truex, the 2017 title winner, raced full-time in NASCAR’s premier series for nearly two decades. He won back-to-back XFINITY Series Titles in 2004 and 2005, along with 34 Cup wins, 146 top-five finishes, and 287 top-10 finishes.

“It’s been incredible and a hell of a ride,” said Truex Jr. during Friday’s press conference. “To all the guys I’ve worked with, crew members, crew chiefs, team owners, you name it, across the board it’s been a true honor. I’ll miss all those people.”

Truex Jr. said although he is retiring full-time, he will still be around the sport.

