NASCAR makes competition changes to Bristol Cup race

NASCAR will add two competition cautions, increase the amount of tires teams can have and adjust the stage lengths after issues with excessive tire wear Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR made the decision after talks with drivers, teams, track officials and Goodyear officials.

In essence, there will be a caution every 50 laps in the 250-lap race so teams can change tires. That also will allow for additional track prep during the event.

The changes for Sunday’s Cup race:

Competition caution at Lap 50

Stage 1 ends at Lap 100 (instead of Lap 75)

Competition caution at Lap 150

Stage 2 ends at Lap 200 (instead of Lap 150)

On the competition cautions at Lap 50 and 150, caution laps will not count once NASCAR sends the free pass car around.

NASCAR also announced each team will receive an additional set of tires.

More to come on this story.

