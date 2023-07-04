NASCAR made best of wet Chicago weekend

Jul. 4—There is a familiar saying that when a person receives lemons they should make lemonade.

Obviously the saying means that a person or organization should attempt to make the best of any situation.

That was the case this past weekend when NASCAR staged it's first street course race on Chicago at an estimated cost of $50 million.

Torrential rain fell on the Windy City on Sunday making the course in spots into small streams and there were videos of tires floating on pit road.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports the race was just about to be moved to Monday when the skies cleared.

As expected most of the racing was done single-file and there was a 14-car pile-up exiting one of the corners.

The only mistake NASCAR made was abruptly ending the race with 25 of the scheduled laps remaining.

Darkness was the reason cited for the shortening of the race distance that left several crew chiefs unhappy with the way it was handled.

It did make a first-time winner of Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Super Cars champion.

Chicago has a three-year contract with NASCAR, but the current mayor is evaluating whether or not the street race will return in 2024.

Advertisement

Large portions of the city center were disrupted by the NASCAR race and I'm sure city officials will determine what was the financial benefit.

Look for it to return although many fans bemoaned the fact that the annual July 4 race didn't take place at Daytona as had been tradition.

The Florida race was nicked because of the high summer temperatures in Florida. Didn't NASCAR realize it can be just as hot and humid in Chicago in July?

Fans and teams will moan and groan, but NASCAR will do whatever it wants, regardless.

This weekend Anderson's Greg VanAlst, the ARCA winner at Daytona, will be making his first Xfinity Series start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

Because VanAlst heavily damaged two race cars following his Daytona win, he has suspended competing with the ARCA Series on a full-time basis.

With 39 entries for the Atlanta race one team will miss the event, hopefully it won't be VanAlst.

In other racing news: Open wheel racing returns to Anderson Speedway with the 500 Sprint Car Tour for the Gene Nolen Classic and Kenyon Midget Series for the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic 75.

This is a great opportunity for area fans to watch some of the best pavement racers in a sprint car including Kody Swanson, Tyler Roahrig, Bobby Santos and many more.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.