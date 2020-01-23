NASCAR, Mack Trucks announce multi-year extension

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2020) — As the 2020 season rolls into view and the industry prepares to hit the open roads, NASCAR and Mack Trucks announced today a multi-year extension that continues its designation as the “Official Hauler of NASCAR®.”

For nearly five years, NASCAR has logged approximately 450,000 miles annually with Mack trucks, paving the way for successful races at various tracks across North America. In 2018, NASCAR helped Mack unveil its new Mack Anthem® model — the latest addition to its premium lineup and still hauling the NASCAR fleet today — during NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day.

“Our relationship with Mack Trucks continues to deliver a transportation solution that plays an integral role in our success every weekend,” said Elton Sawyer, vice president, officiating and technical inspection, NASCAR. “With their partnership, we have developed a customized fleet of NASCAR trucks that has simplified our transportation logistics and in turn, help us remain focused on our events.”

Mack Trucks utilizes the partnership to engage customers across the country with a variety of activations across the sport. Most recently, a Mack Anthem wrapped in a custom-designed, military-themed scheme was front and center during last year’s NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola® — an industry-wide expression of respect, appreciation and reverence for those who have served the nation both past and present.

Four different design concepts for the wrap were shared on social media where fans could vote for their favorite scheme. The winning design, which featured all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, earned nearly 40 percent of the vote.

“Our partnership with NASCAR has provided unique opportunities to showcase our products, services and technology to a wide array of customers,” said John Walsh, vice president, marketing, Mack Trucks. “Through the extension of our relationship, we look forward to doing even more with NASCAR to further demonstrate the value we’re delivering to our customers’ businesses today through industry-leading total transportation solutions.”

The popular NASCAR Salutes Mack Anthem paint scheme will return for its third installment in the 2020 season, and once again, fans will be given the opportunity to choose the design for the NASCAR Cup Series rig. Additionally, Mack Trucks will be the presenting sponsor of NASCAR Digital Media’s weekly Power Rankings video franchise this year.

Mack Trucks will also continue to serve on the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, an award-winning business-to-business program, that brings together an exclusive group of nearly 60 NASCAR Official Partners throughout the year to explore potential joint business opportunities.

NASCAR and Mack Trucks will embark on their fifth season together in February when the fleet of Mack Anthems departs for Daytona International Speedway for the famed DAYTONA 500. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will commence Thursday, Feb., 13 with the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at DAYTONA airing on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM at 7 p.m. ET.