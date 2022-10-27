NASCAR looks back at a year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Reflecting on NASCAR’s year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, serving as the organization’s official youth community partner.
Only one race remains to set the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The premier stock-car racing division heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the final race of the Round of 8. With only one driver sure of […]
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs move forward as 12 of NASCAR's best drivers compete to make it to the next round of the postseason. Dont miss any of the action on and off track in this week's episode of 'Race for the Championship.'
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin looked like the 'ring leader' of the brouhaha at halftime last week.
The Boston Celtics are worth $4 billion, the fifth highest mark in the NBA.
Dispatch and Pennsylvania sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions game, and what the final score will be.
Congrats to the former Clemson right-hander who was named the Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year following a his first full season with the Atlanta Braves.
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Editor’s note: Tune in live or set your DVRs for Episode 9 tonight at 10 ET on USA Network. The previous eight episodes are currently available for streaming on Peacock. The ninth episode of USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airs tonight at 10 ET, and it provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at […]
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Luka Doncic's 40-point triple-double performance in Dallas' win in Brooklyn.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Ten hours after Andre Iguodala insinuated Steph Curry should get 'a piece' of the team's new $7 billion valuation, the reigning NBA Finals MVP showed why.
For a moment in Thursday‘s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway, Jon McKennedy‘s season flashed before his eyes. While battling for the lead with less than 10 laps remaining, McKennedy was turned in front of the field on the backstretch before sustaining a hard hit in the right-front suspension by Kyle Bonsignore, […]
In order to sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Giants reportedly will attempt to make an additional big move or two.
MLB teams once did the work of developing young players in their system. Not long after Curt Flood won the right of free agency for players and contracts began to rise, things started to change.
Paul Finebaum announces his top four college football teams ahead of Week 9.
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
A $50 million prize money purse is up for grabs at the Trump National this week but while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series is pulling out all the stops, even their most recognized player accepts it is missing something.
With the NY Yankees 2022 season over, Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Chad Green are set to hit free agency. Is there a chance they don't return?