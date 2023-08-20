NASCAR live updates: William Byron wins incident-free Stage 2 at Watkins Glen after Michael McDowell pit-lane violation
After green flag pit stops cycled through at Watkins Glen, the running order was much the same as the end of Stage 1, with one exception. Stage 1 winner Michael McDowell was nabbed for crossing into too many pit boxes and had to serve a drive-through penalty that dropped him down to 15th. With that, William Byron, who started second, inherited the lead and didn't look back.
Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin finished second in the stage, while Ty Gibbs was third.
McDowell wins Stage 1 after early pass of Hamlin
Michael McDowell won a caution-free, 20-lap first stint at Watkins Glen after passing pole-sitter Denny Hamlin entering the esses on lap 4. William Byron, who started second but lost that spot to McDowell at the start, got by Hamlin shortly after McDowell did later on lap 4.
Daniel Suárez and Harrison Burton both spun exiting the bus stop chicane, but each promptly got going. Suárez entered the weekend just 28 points back of Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot.
Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Go Bowling at the Glen TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
3-6:30 p.m.: Go Bowling at the Glen (USA, NBC Sports app)
Go Bowling at the Glen details
Track: Watkins Glen International Raceway (11-turn, 2.45-mile, permanent racing facility) in New York
Length: 90 laps for 221 miles
Stages: 20, 20, and 50 laps with no breaks
2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble
Bubba Wallace currently sits on the cut line, 28 points ahead of Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and 49 points ahead of 23XI Racing rookie teammate Ty Gibbs. Suárez has a Cup Series road course win to his name (last year at Sonoma), and Gibbs has won at Watkins Glen in the Xfinity Series, while Wallace’s average road course finish in Cup is 25th.
16. Bubba Wallace +28
17. Daniel Suárez -28
18. Ty Gibbs -49
19. Chase Elliott -80
20. Alex Bowman -80
21. A.J. Allmendinger -87
Bubble trouble.
Bubba Wallace holds the last #NASCAR playoff spot, but the points gap has closed significantly. pic.twitter.com/jWnj6jNvLp
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023
Go Bowling at the Glen top drivers and best bets
Chase Elliott’s only chance at a playoff spot is a win in one of the next two races, and given that he’s the winningest active driver on road courses with seven, he’s the favorite this weekend at Watkins Glen, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson has won the past two races at Watkins Glen and enters the weekend at 5½-to-1 odds. Current points leader Martin Truex Jr. has six career road-course wins to his name and is 7-to-1 entering the weekend. Tyler Reddick, who won earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas, enters the weekend with 9-to-1 odds.
Best odds to win
• Chase Elliott +300
• Kyle Larson +550
• Martin Truex Jr. +700
• Tyler Reddick +900
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and suggests good mid-tier odds on Chris Buescher (+2200), who has won the past two races on the trot, and Austin Cindric (+2400), who has bagged a pair of top-10s on road courses this season at COTA and the Chicago street race. If you want to take flyer on a long shot, Bromberg notes that Erik Jones (+25000) has four top-10s at Watkins Glen in five career starts there.
Go Bowling at the Glen entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Go Bowling at the Glen weather
The forecast is partly cloudy for Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying runs, but a 52% chance of rain looms for race day. NASCAR’s short-track and road-course packages include windshield wipers and grooved tires that can run on damp asphalt but not with rain coming down or standing water on the track.