NASCAR live updates: Keselowski wins Stage 2 of Kansas playoff race; Truex out, Wallace has mechanical issue

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 of the Hollywood Casino 400 after passing Chase Elliott with three laps to go. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric and Ty Dillon all stayed out of the pits during a caution midway through the stage and all fell to those who pitted for fresh tires. Elliott finished best of the bunch, coming home fifth.

Bubba Wallace, running second at the time, lost his right-rear tire and hit the wall on lap 108 and broke the toe link. After several trips to pit road to fix the damage, he finished Stage 2 six laps down.

Kyle Larson stays hot with Stage 1 win

Kyle Larson followed up his Southern 500 victory by claiming the first stage of the Kansas playoff round Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead from pole-sitter Christopher Bell early in the stage and emerged from a green-flag round of pit stops and a restart to win from Bubba Wallace, Bell, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski — all playoff drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. crashes out early

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have not been kind to Martin Truex Jr. The regular-season champion entered the 10-race chase for the championship atop the standings, but a 31st-place finish at the Southern 500 sent him down to sixth place entering Kansas. Then, on lap 4 of the Hollywood Casino 400, he lost a right rear tire, smacked the wall and was forced to retire the car.

At the time of his retirement, Truex was 12th in the standings, the final transfer spot that will be determined after next week's Bristol night race.

Hollywood Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

12:45-2 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)

3-6 p.m.: Hollywood Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Hollywood Casino 400 race details

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval), in Kansas City, Kansas

Length: 267 laps for 401 miles

Banking: Turns – 17-20 degrees | Tri-oval 9-11 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps

2022 winner: Bubba Wallace

Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid

2023 NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Larson has already clinched his way into the Round of 12 by virtue of winning last weekend. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron remained in second in the standings coming out of Darlington and even has one more playoff point than Larson. Truex Jr. tumbled from first to sixth in the standings after a disastrous showing in which he finished 31st.

1. Kyle Larson – 2,074*

2. William Byron – 2,075

3. Tyler Reddick – 2,060

4. Chris Buescher – 2,057

5. Denny Hamlin – 2,057

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,055

7. Kyle Busch – 2,050

8. Brad Keselowski – 2,048

9. Ryan Blaney – 2,046

10. Ross Chastain – 2,043

11. Joey Logano – 2,033

12. Christopher Bell – 2,031

______________________________ Cut line

13. Bubba Wallace – 2,030

14. Kevin Harvick – 2,029

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,027

16. Michael McDowell – 2,012

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

Bubba Wallace won the fall race at Kansas in 2022 and enters this year's event one point away from advancing to next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Hollywood Casino 400

The top 12 favorites for the win, according to BetMGM, are all playoff drivers and all enter at 20-to-1 or better.

Best odds to win

• Denny Hamlin +500

• Kyle Larson +525

• Martin Truex Jr. +600

• William Byron +725

• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports motorsports expert Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and says Harvick (+2200) and Kyle Busch (+1400) are worth the wager at those mid-tier odds. Bromberg also recommends staying away from Ross Chastain (1400) and recommends taking a flier on Ty Gibbs (+3500), owing to Toyota’s traditional strength at Kansas.

Hollywood Casino 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Sheldon Creed (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Hollywood Casino 400 weather

The forecast is dry and warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s for both days. Race day is supposed to be about five degrees cooler than Saturday’s qualifying session with an overcast haze. That should be better on the tires and allow teams to extend green-flag runs.