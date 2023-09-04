NASCAR live updates: Denny Hamlin sweeps first two stages at Darlington, Hendrick playoff cars surging

Denny Hamlin won a caution-dominated Stage 2 at Darlington. Kyle Larson was second, while defending race-winner Erik Jones was third.

Stage 2 was interrupted by a caution and eventual seven-minute red flag to fix lights that were not illuminated in turns 3-4.

Hamlin wins mostly green Stage 1

Denny Hamlin won the first stage at Darlington that was contested under almost all-green conditions. After 114 ¾ green flag laps, Bubba Wallace spun off of turn 3 on the final lap of Stage 1 bringing out the yellow flag just before a competition stoppage would have taken place.

Pole-sitter Christopher Bell lost the lead on the first round of green-flag pit stops with a 15-plus second stop as the jack dropped while his crew changed right-side tires. Tyler Reddick emerged from those stops with the lead, more than six seconds ahead of Bell, who emerged in sixth. Denny Hamlin briefly passed Reddick for the lead just before Reddick regained the lead on pit road on the second round of stops. Hamlin later passed Reddick for the eventual stage win

Kyle Larson was a big mover in Stage 1, clawing up to third place after starting 18th.

Southern 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

5:30-6 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)

6-10:30 p.m.: Southern 500 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Southern 500 race details

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile egg-shaped oval), Darlington, South Carolina

Length: 367 laps for 501.322 miles

Banking: Front straight – 3 degrees | Turns 1-2 – 25 degrees | Back straight – 2 degrees | Turns 3-4 – 23 degrees

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 115 laps | Stage 2 – 115 laps | Stage 3 – 137 laps

2022 winner: Joey Logano

Opened in 1950, the track they’ve dubbed “too tough to tame” is one of the oldest on the circuit and one of its most celebrated. The unique, egg-shaped, 1.366-mile oval features wide, sweeping Turns 1 and 2 but has tighter third and fourth turns to preserve the pond that the original owner of the farmland stipulated must stay in place when the speedway was built. On the track famous for multiple racing grooves, drivers enjoy finding what works for them on long runs, and in-race adjustments are crucial.

Southern 500 starting grid

Top drivers and best bets for the Southern 500

In addition to being the betting favorite to claim the championship, Truex enters the Southern 500 weekend with the best odds to win the race (+500), according to BetMGM. Byron (+750) and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (+525) are sandwiched between Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin (+800).

In all, the top eight drivers with the best odds are all playoff drivers, and 14 of the top 15 are in the postseason.

Best odds to win

Martin Truex Jr. +500

Kyle Larson +525

William Byron +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +1100

Kyle Busch +1100

Ross Chastain +1100

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting landscape for the race and suggests finding good midtier value in defending series champion Joey Logano (+1800) and Buescher (+2200), who has won three of the past five races. Bromberg also recommends taking a flier on Erik Jones, who enters at 40-to-1 odds, despite two wins in this very event, including last year.

Denny Hamlin has by far the best average Darlington finishing position of any driver in the field, at 7.7. (Photo by Jared East/Getty Images)

Playoff standings entering Southern 500

1. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,036

2. William Byron – 2,036

3. Denny Hamlin – 2,025

4. Chris Buescher – 2,021

5. Kyle Busch – 2,019

6. Kyle Larson – 2,017

7. Christopher Bell – 2,104

8. Ross Chastain – 2,011

9. Brad Keselowski – 2,010

10. Tyler Reddick – 2,009

11. Joey Logano – 2,008

12. Ryan Blaney – 2,008

____________________ Cut line

13. Michael McDowell – 2,007

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,005

15. Kevin Harvick – 2,004

16. Bubba Wallace – 2,000

Southern 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Southern 500 weather

The forecast calls for warm temperatures in the lower 80s for Saturday’s practice and qualifying, while race day will be hot, with a high of 89 degrees. With the race running in twilight and nighttime conditions, that forecasted high shouldn’t have as big an impact on tire degradation as the race wears on, but the load that goes through right-side tires — particularly in the long, sweeping Turns 1-2 — makes for some interesting pit strategies.