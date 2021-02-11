NASCAR live updates: Daytona Duels are tonight
Last night, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their spots in the front row for the Daytona 500. Open drivers Ryan Preece and David Ragan also locked in their places in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Tonight, the rest of the lineup and starting order will be determined by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 p.m.
The Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. All times are Eastern.
Check back for Speedweeks updates throughout the day and follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.
Duel 1 Lineup
Row
Order
Driver
Car No.
Row 1:
Row 1:
Alex Bowman
48
2
Aric Almirola
10
Row 2:
3
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
4
Christopher Bell
20
Row 3:
5
Ryan Preece
37
6
Daniel Suárez
99
Row 4:
7
Denny Hamlin
11
8
Kyle Larson
5
Row 5:
9
Matt DiBenedetto
21
10
Austin Cindric(i)
33
Row 6:
11
Joey Logano
22
12
Ryan Newman
6
Row 7:
13
Cole Custer
41
14
Michael McDowell
34
Row 8:
15
Erik Jones
43
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Row 9:
17
Ty Dillon(i)
96
18
Jamie McMurray
77
Row 10:
19
Quin Houff
0
20
Timmy Hill(i)
66
Row 11:
21
Cody Ware
51
22
Josh Bilicki
52
(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
Duel 2 Lineup
Row
Order
Driver
Car No.
Row 1:
1
William Byron
24
2
Bubba Wallace
23
Row 2:
3
Kevin Harvick
4
4
Austin Dillon
3
Row 3:
5
Chase Elliott
9
6
David Ragan
36
Row 4:
7
Kurt Busch
1
8
Kyle Busch
18
Row 5:
9
Ryan Blaney
12
10
Kaz Grala
16
Row 6:
11
Chase Briscoe #
14
12
Ross Chastain
42
Row 7:
13
Brad Keselowski
2
14
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Row 8:
15
Chris Buescher
17
16
Anthony Alfredo #
38
Row 9:
17
Corey LaJoie
7
18
Garrett Smithley(i)
13
Row 10:
19
BJ McLeod(i)
78
20
Joey Gase
53
Row 11:
21
Derrike Cope
15
22
Noah Gragson(i)
62
(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
NASCAR TRUCKS PRACTICE
▪ When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
▪ How to watch/listen: FS1
DUELS AT DAYTONA
▪ When: 7-10 p.m.
▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN
▪ Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval