NASCAR live updates: Daytona Duels are tonight

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read
Last night, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their spots in the front row for the Daytona 500. Open drivers Ryan Preece and David Ragan also locked in their places in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Tonight, the rest of the lineup and starting order will be determined by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 p.m.

The Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Check back for Speedweeks updates throughout the day and follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Duel 1 Lineup

Row

Order

Driver

Car No.

Row 1:

Row 1:

Alex Bowman

48



2

Aric Almirola

10

Row 2:

3

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47



4

Christopher Bell

20

Row 3:

5

Ryan Preece

37



6

Daniel Suárez

99

Row 4:

7

Denny Hamlin

11



8

Kyle Larson

5

Row 5:

9

Matt DiBenedetto

21



10

Austin Cindric(i)

33

Row 6:

11

Joey Logano

22



12

Ryan Newman

6

Row 7:

13

Cole Custer

41



14

Michael McDowell

34

Row 8:

15

Erik Jones

43



16

Tyler Reddick

8

Row 9:

17

Ty Dillon(i)

96



18

Jamie McMurray

77

Row 10:

19

Quin Houff

0



20

Timmy Hill(i)

66

Row 11:

21

Cody Ware

51



22

Josh Bilicki

52

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

Duel 2 Lineup

Row

Order

Driver

Car No.

Row 1:

1

William Byron

24



2

Bubba Wallace

23

Row 2:

3

Kevin Harvick

4



4

Austin Dillon

3

Row 3:

5

Chase Elliott

9



6

David Ragan

36

Row 4:

7

Kurt Busch

1



8

Kyle Busch

18

Row 5:

9

Ryan Blaney

12



10

Kaz Grala

16

Row 6:

11

Chase Briscoe #

14



12

Ross Chastain

42

Row 7:

13

Brad Keselowski

2



14

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Row 8:

15

Chris Buescher

17



16

Anthony Alfredo #

38

Row 9:

17

Corey LaJoie

7



18

Garrett Smithley(i)

13

Row 10:

19

BJ McLeod(i)

78



20

Joey Gase

53

Row 11:

21

Derrike Cope

15



22

Noah Gragson(i)

62

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

NASCAR TRUCKS PRACTICE

▪ When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1

DUELS AT DAYTONA

▪ When: 7-10 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

