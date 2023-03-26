NASCAR live updates: Cup cars get first road course test at Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR fans get their first look at a package of rules changes as the Cup Series visits its first road course of the season at Austin, Texas’ Circuit of the Americas. New for 2023, the cars will have less downforce — to encourage more passing — and there won’t be any stage cautions, which should lead to interesting strategy calls.
Here’s what else to know ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix broadcast schedule
All times ET
Friday, March 24
8-9 p.m.: Practice (FS1) — tape delay
Saturday, March 25
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, March 26
3:30-7 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix details
Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.4-mile, 20-turn road course)
Length: 68 laps, 231.88 miles.
Last year's winner: Ross Chastain
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting grid
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Jordan Taylor (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kimi Räikönnen (91), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Jenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
With Chevrolet having dominated each of the first two races at COTA, it’s no surprise that five of the six drivers with better than 10-to-1 odds to win drive Chevys. Kyle Larson, who finished second to teammate Chase Elliott in a rain-shortened first race there in 2021 is the favorite according to BetMGM.
Best odds to win
Kyle Larson +600
Kyle Busch +700
Ross Chastain +750
Tyler Reddick +900
A.J. Allmendinger +1000
William Byron +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in points leader Joey Logano — who has 19 career road-course top-10s, including a win. Logano enters the weekend at +2500. If you’re really looking for a longshot, Bromberg points out that Justin Haley (+10000) has two top-10 finishes at road courses in his career.
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix weather
Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, which could wipe out an important practice session for the Cup cars, but from then it’s supposed to be clear and cool on Saturday and Sunday. That forecast along with the aforementioned road course rule changes should make for compelling battles throughout the field for Sunday’s race.