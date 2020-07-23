NASCAR live stream: How to watch Thursday's Cup Series race at Kansas

NASCAR's Cup Series will hold its final mid-week race of the season Thursday night at Kansas Speedway.

It'll be none other than Kevin Harvick starting on the pole as the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang will look to earn his fifth win of the year. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.

Last year's two Kansas winners, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, will start in the seventh and 10th spots respectively. For the full starting grid, go here.

Thursday night's race will be 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track.

Here's how and when to watch the Super Start Batteries 400:

When: Thursday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports





