NASCAR live stream: How to watch Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Bristol, Tenn. on Sunday for what should be one of the most entertaining races of the year.

Drivers will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway, a 0.533-mile oval track where we can expect there to be plenty of action and tempers flaring. The Supermarket Heroes 500 will be 500 laps for 266.5 miles.

Last time the Cup Series visited Bristol, it was the No. 11 car of Denny Hamlin taking home the checkered flag. He'll start in the 10th position for Sunday's race, with the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski starting on the pole. For the full starting lineup, you can go here.

Chase Elliott will look to earn back-to-back victories after winning Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here's how to tune in to the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday:

When: Sunday, May 31, 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports





