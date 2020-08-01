NASCAR live stream: How to watch Sunday's Cup Series race at New Hampshire

NASCAR's Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Aric Almirola will start on the pole at "The Magic Mile" with last week's Kansas winner Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five. You can check out the full starting lineup here.

Harvick has won the last two races at Loudon and three of the last five. The veteran Stewart-Haas Racing driver will look to make it three in a row and his fifth win of the 2020 season.

Sunday's race will be 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track. Stage 1 ends Lap 75, and Stage 2 ends Lap 185.

Here's how and when to watch:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel: NBCSN

