It's one of the most exciting weekends of the year for NASCAR as the Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400.

Last year it was Kevin Harvick kissing the bricks at the 2.5-mile oval circuit as he edged out Joey Logano for the victory.

This time, Logano will start on the pole with Kurt Busch on the outside row. Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, and Aric Almirola will round out the top five. Last week's winner at Pocono, Denny Hamlin, will start in the sixth spot. For the full starting lineup, go here.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Sunday's 400-mile race will be 160 laps. Here's how and when to tune in:

When: Sunday, July 5, 4 p.m. ET.

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Sunday's Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston