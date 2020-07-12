NASCAR's Cup Series heads to Kentucky Speedway on Sunday for the Quaker State 400.

The polesitter for the 267-lap race is Kyle Busch with Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five. Martin Truex Jr., the winner of the last two races at Kentucky, will start in the back of the pack after failing his pre-race inspection.

For the full starting grid, go here.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Can Harvick continue his dominance after winning last weekend's race at Indianapolis? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Here's how and when to watch:

When: Sunday, July 12, 2:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Sunday's Cup Series race at Kentucky originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston