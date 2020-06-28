NASCAR live stream: How to watch Sunday's Cup Series race at Pocono

It'll be two races in two days for NASCAR's Cup Series as drivers will compete at Pocono Raceway on Sunday to wrap up the weekend doubleheader. Kevin Harvick took home the checkered flag in Saturday's race, narrowly edging out Denny Hamlin to secure the victory.

On Sunday, it will be the No. 37 of Ryan Preece on the pole and Austin Dillon in the second spot. Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Cole Custer will round out the top five. For the full starting lineup, go here.

The Pocono 350 will be 140 laps around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Here's how and when to tune in:

When: Sunday, June 28, 4 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports





