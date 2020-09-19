NASCAR live stream: How to watch Saturday's Cup Series race at Bristol

How to watch Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NASCAR's Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12, so we can expect even more exciting racing than usual at the 0.5-mile oval. Currently, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Blaney are on the brink of elimination.

Brad Keselowski, who won last week's Richmond race as well as the Bristol race in May, will start on the pole Saturday night. Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon round out the top five.

For the full starting lineup, go here.

Here's how and when to watch:

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports