NASCAR's Cup Series begins a weekend doubleheader at Pocono Raceway on Saturday with the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute.

Known as The Tricky Triangle, Pocono is a 2.5-mile superspeedway located in the Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Denny Hamlin was victorious the last time the Cup Series visited Pocono in July 2019, and Kyle Busch earned the win in last year's June race.

On Saturday it'll be the No. 10 Ford of Aric Almirola in the pole position with last week's Talladega winner Ryan Blaney on the outside row. Hamlin, Busch, and Chase Elliott will round out the top five. For the full starting lineup, go here.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Here's how and when to tune in:

When: Saturday, June 27, 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Saturday's Cup Series race at Pocono originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston