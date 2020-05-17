NASCAR live stream: How to watch The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR finally will get the green flag Sunday after a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will compete without fans in attendance at Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400. It'll be the first Cup Series race since Mar. 8, when Joey Logano took home the checkered flag at Phoenix.

The return to racing also marks the return of veteran driver Ryan Newman, who was hospitalized in February following a horrific last-lap crash at the Daytona 500. Newman will drive the No. 6 Ford and start in the 21st spot.

There was no qualifying for Sunday's race. Instead, NASCAR used a weighted random drawing to determine the starting lineup.

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

The No. 2 of Brad Keselowski will start on the pole with No. 88 Alex Bowman on the outside row. You can check out the full lineup here.

Here's how to tune in:

When: Sunday, May 17, 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





