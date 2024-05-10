NASCAR Live Stream: How to Watch the NASCAR Racing Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch NASCAR races online is DirecTV Stream, which starts with a five-day free trial that you can use to stream NASCAR for free.

This year’s NASCAR season is racing on, heading to Austin, Texas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. But, of course, you’ll need to dial in your cable or streaming subscriptions to catch all the action live. Luckily, there are a handful of easy ways to watch NASCAR online in 2024 — and even a few ways to stream NASCAR for free online.

Read on for key information about this year’s NASCAR season, including where to watch NASCAR races online and on TV.

How to Watch NASCAR on TV

If you have a cable plan and want to watch NASCAR on live TV, the channels you’ll need are Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. These channels split NASCAR coverage, so you’ll want all four to watch every NASCAR race on live TV.

How to Watch NASCAR Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. There are plenty of ways to watch NASCAR online without cable: Below are some of the best streaming services that let you watch NASCAR live streams online. These services will let you watch NASCAR on Roku, Firestick, and other streaming devices, as well as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Note: Be sure to check each streamer service’s channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Also Great: Sling

Free Trial: fuboTV

Most Affordable: Peacock

Watch NASCAR for Free on DirecTV Stream

With Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA in its extensive channel lineup — and a five-day free trial — DirecTV Stream is our favorite streaming way to watch DirecTV Stream online. You'll just need DirecTV Stream's most affordable package, the Entertainment plan, which brings a total of over 90 channels. This package costs $79.99 a month after the five-day free trial.

How to Watch NASCAR Online: 2024 NASCAR Racing Live Streams

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Watch NASCAR on Sling

A cheaper way to watch NASCAR without cable is to get a live TV streaming service like Sling. You'll get access to live TV channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network, making Sling an easy way to live stream NASCAR online. The Sling Blue package (which gets you all the channels for NASCAR) is also very well-priced, starting at $40 a month.

How to Watch NASCAR Online: 2024 NASCAR Racing Live Streams

Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Watch NASCAR for Free on fubo

Another great live TV streaming service that will let you watch NASCAR online is fubo. With Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network in its channel lineup, you'll be able to watch every NASCAR race online on streaming devices like Roku. Just double-check fuboTV's local channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area. fuboTV packages start at $79.99 a month, and all packages start with an all-inclusive free trial before you pay.

How to Watch NASCAR Online: 2024 NASCAR Racing Live Streams

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Watch NASCAR on Peacock

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock is now offering a great selection of NASCAR live streams, as well as on-demand NASCAR content like Chase and Lost Speedways 2. Unlike a live TV streaming service, there are no regional restrictions, and Peacock is very affordable. To watch NASCAR online using Peacock, you'll only need Peacock Premium, which costs just $5.99 per month.

Peacock

Peacock offers both live and on-demand content, including sports like WWE, Golf, and NASCAR, and series like The Office and Yellowstone. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month.

How to Watch NASCAR for Free Online

Looking to watch NASCAR live streams for free? Take advantage of DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial or fuboTV’s free trial. During the trial windows, you’ll be able to watch NASCAR for free online through Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA, which are all included in both service’s channel lineups. This means you can watch two NASCAR races for free without committing to a month-long subscription.

NASCAR Schedule 2024

With a 10-month, 38-race season, there are plenty of NASCAR events to enjoy throughout the year. Up next is the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, South Carolina on May 12. Head to NASCAR.com to see the full 2024 season schedule.

Where to Buy NASCAR Merchandise Online

If you’re in need of some NASCAR merch to cheer on your favorite driver, you’re in luck: there is plenty of official NASCAR merchandise available for purchase online through outlets like the NASCAR Fanatics web store and Amazon.

