NASCAR live stream: How to watch historic IndyCar doubleheader race

Both NASCAR and IndyCar will be in action this fourth of July weekend, and you can catch all the action on NBC.

First, IndyCar's GMR Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, July 4 from the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Immediately following the IndyCar race will be NASCAR's Xfinity Series race, getting underway around 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Sunday will be the running of the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, commonly known as the Brickyard 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series. That race will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.

Here's how to watch all three races on NBC:

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

When:

Saturday, July 4 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports





NASCAR Xfinity Series race

When:

Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports





NASCAR Cup Series race

When:

Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports





