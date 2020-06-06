After a thrilling week at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR's Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for what should be another exciting race.

The No. 9 Chevrolet of Chase Elliott will start on the pole for the Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500. Elliott will look to bounce back after being involved in a wreck with Joey Logano in the final laps of last week's Bristol race.

Starting on the outside of the front row will be the No. 10 of Aric Almirola. You can check out the full starting lineup here.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The winner at Bristol last week was Brad Keselowski, who also happens to be the winner was of last year's race at Atlanta. He'll look to repeat in Sunday's 325-lap, 500.5-mile showdown.

Here's how to tune in:

When: Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston