NASCAR's Cup Series will head down south to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday.

The race marks another notable milestone for NASCAR, as a limited number of fans will be able to attend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted fan attendance in mid-March.

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole, and he'll be followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott to round out the top five. For the full starting lineup, you can go here.

Martin Truex Jr. will look to make it two straight victories after taking the checkered flag last week at Martinsville. Kyle Busch will look to repeat after winning last year's Homestead race.

Here's how and when to tune in to the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race:

When: Sunday, June 14, 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston