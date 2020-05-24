NASCAR is back in full swing as drivers travel from South Carolina to North Carolina for the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last week, we saw Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin take home the checkered flags for the two Cup Series races at Darlington Raceway. We'll be treated to another two races this week at Charlotte, which again will take place on Sunday and Wednesday.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Here's how to tune in to the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday night:

When: Sunday, May 24, 6 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





NASCAR live stream: How to watch Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston