NASCAR live stream: How to watch 2020 Geico 500 at Talladega

NASCAR's Cup Series heads to Talladega on Sunday for its first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500 back in February.

It'll be Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole with Denny Hamlin on the outside row. Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick round the out the top five. For the full starting lineup, you can go here.

Chase Elliott earned the victory in last year's Geico 500 at Talladega. He'll start in the 11th position.

Hamlin aims to make it two straight wins after taking home the checkered flag last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Roughly 500 fans will be allowed to attend Sunday's race. Drivers will compete for 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

Here's how and when to tune in to the 2020 Geico 500:

When: Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





