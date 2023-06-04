NASCAR live blog: Red flag out for lightning after just five laps at Gateway

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and William Byron are among the favorites

John Parker
·5 min read
The NASCAR Cup Series makes just its second trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on the outskirts of St. Louis this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The asymmetrical 1 ¼-mile speedway with low banking presents a unique challenge for both teams setting up cars and drivers traversing it, resulting in eight crash-related yellow-flags in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300:

Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying results

  1. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  2. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  3. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  4. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  5. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  7. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  9. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  10. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  11. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  13. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  14. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  15. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  16. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  17. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  20. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  21. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  22. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  24. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  26. Carson Hocevar (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  28. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  29. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  30. Corey LaJoie (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  32. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  33. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  35. Gray Gaulding (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  36. J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Enjoy Illinois 300 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday
10-10:45 a.m.: Practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
10:45 a.m.-Noon: Qualifying (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Sunday
2-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1, Fox Sports app)
3:30-7 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 07: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, plthe NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
William Byron, 24, and Kyle Larson enter the weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway as the top two favorites. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Enjoy Illinois 300 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Gray Gaulding (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott suspended for Gateway

NASCAR’s most popular driver will not be at Gateway this weekend while he serves a one-race suspension. Elliott was suspended for a retaliatory on-track move against Denny Hamlin last week at Charlotte. Midway through the Coca-Cola 600, Hamlin squeezed Elliott coming off Turn 4, and Elliott turned into Hamlin’s right-rear quarter panel, taking both out of the race.

Corey Lajoie will drive Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Elliott missed six races previously in the season due to injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident.

Enjoy Illinois 300 details

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1 ¼-mile asymmetrical oval) in Madison, Illinois
Length: 240 laps for 300 miles
Banking: 11 degrees in Turns 1-2, nine degrees in Turns 3-4.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300

For the second straight weekend, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron enter the weekend as the top two favorites, according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has been absolutely dominant on non-superspeedways.

Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +500
• William Byron +700
• Ryan Blaney +1000
• Kyle Busch +1000
• Denny Hamlin +1000

Byron has won three of the six races on intermediate tracks (between 1 and 1 ½ miles) this season and has combined with Larson to lead 1,270 of the 3,943 total laps run this season. Blaney and Busch both finished in the top 5 in this race last year in the first Cup Series race there, while Hamlin won at Kansas earlier this year, which has a similar profile to Gateway.

We wrote earlier in the week on some other bets worth consideration this weekend: you can find good mid-tier value in Ty Gibbs (+3000) and Brad Keselowski (+3500) who both have wins in feeder series races at Gateway.

Weather forecast for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Summer is officially still a few weeks away, but in metropolitan St. Louis, it’s already in full swing. It is forecast to be hot and dry with temperatures in the low 90s. That should lead to rapid tire wear and multiple crew chief and race strategist headaches.

