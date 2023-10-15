NASCAR live blog: Kyle Larson takes first two stages of Las Vegas playoff round, despite hitting the wall

Kyle Larson has swept the first two stages in Las Vegas and is eyeing the sweep.

Similar to the first stage, Larson took four fresh tires in a yellow-flag pit stop toward the end of the stage and used the fresh rubber to overtake drivers in front who took two. Moments before his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman brought out the caution flag with a hard smack of the wall, Larson himself got way loose out of Turn 2 and scraped the wall with his right-rear quarter-panel.

Luckily the damage was minimal and a life-saver yellow flag came out.

Larson, Bell dominate Stage 1

Kyle Larson won the first stage of the South Point 400 as he and pole-sitter Christopher Bell dominated the stanza. Larson, who had just pitted for four fresh tires, passed Bell after a restart on lap 72. Bell, who took two tires, won the race off of pit road ahead of Tyler Reddick and Larson, but Larson opted for the outside line on the restart, lining up next to Bell the same way they started the race.

Erik Jones brought out the first caution of the day on lap 65 when his right-rear tire blew.

Earlier on, Larson pitted from third place on lap 33, 1.1 seconds behind Bell. Bell’s team opted to leave him out six more laps and by the time he got off pit road, he was 5.5 seconds behind Larson. Lapped traffic allowed Bell to whittle that lead down to two 2.2 seconds by lap 50.

South Point 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:35-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)

2:30-6 p.m.: South Point 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

South Point 400 details

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval) in unincorporated Clark County, Nevada

Banking: Turns – 20 degrees | Front and backstretches – 9-12 degrees

Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps

2022 winner: Joey Logano (22), Team Penske

South Point 400 qualifying results

Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400

After A.J. Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver to win in the 2023 postseason, the top five favorites to win this week, according to BetMGM, are in the Round of 8 field. William Byron has won the most races of any Cup driver in 2023 (six), including the spring race at Las Vegas on March 5, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is the overall favorite.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +400

• William Byron +600

• Denny Hamlin +600

• Martin Truex Jr. +800

• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds and, outside of the favorites, recommends looking at Chris Buescher (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600) for mid-tier plays. If you fancy a long shot, Bromberg likes the retiring Kevin Harvick at 40-to-1 as the veteran has finished in the top 10 in half of his starts at Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. William Byron – 4,041* (+20)

2. Martin Truex Jr. – 4036 (+15)

3. Denny Hamlin – 4032 (+11)

4. Kyle Larson – 4024 (+3)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Chris Buescher – 4,021 (-3)

6. Christopher Bell – 4,016 (-8)

7. Tyler Reddick – 4,016 (-8)

8. Ryan Blaney – 4,014* (-10)

William Byron won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier in the season and enters the playoff race atop the point standings. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

South Point 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

South Point 400 weather

The forecast calls for sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The lack of cloud cover will elevate the track temperature, which should shorten pit windows as tires will wear more quickly. Don’t be surprised if the eventual winner comes from deep in the field as the Xfinity Series rejoins as a support series this weekend — that should mean greater track evolution throughout the weekend as more rubber is laid down.