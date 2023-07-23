NASCAR live blog: Joey Logano wins Stage 1 at Pocono ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:

Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app)

3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday

2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)

2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Highpoint.com 400 qualifying results

Highpoint.com 400 details

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Length: 160 laps for 400 miles

Banking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degrees

Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono Raceway with six. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn’t won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.

Advertisement

Best odds to win

Denny Hamlin +400

Martin Truex Jr. +600

Kyle Busch +700

Kyle Larson +700

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex’s teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.

Highpoint.com 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Pocono race weekend

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.