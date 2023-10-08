NASCAR live blog: Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 of Charlotte Roval playoff race, eyeing first win of 2023

Chase Elliott won Stage 2 on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday afternoon, passing Christopher Bell on the sixth lap after the stage restart and leading until Josh Bilicki brought out a caution flag after contact from Corey Lajoie. That came with two laps remaining in the stage and Elliott was actually poised to come in before pit lane closed. Elliott made an evasive maneuver to avoid entering a suddenly closed pit lane as the caution came out.

Reddick wins uneventful Stage 1

Tyler Reddick won Stage 1 of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, banking the 10 playoff stage points that come with it. Reddick is in position to put those to good use as he entered the weekend on the wrong side of the cut line, but if his form continues, he would advance to the Round of 8.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is cut from 12 to eight following Sunday's race.

Stage 1 was uneventful save for an early Erik Jones spin and went caution-free. Bubba Wallace got past second-place starter Daniel Suarez early and that constituted the top three finishers of the stage. Christopher Bell forsook stage points by pitting on lap 23 from second place, prioritizing track position for Stage 2.

Bank of America Roval 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

Noon-1 p.m.: Practice (USA after 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports app)

1-2 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2-5:30 p.m.: Bank of America Roval 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

Bank of America Roval 400 details

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile, 17-turn hybrid course) in Concord, North Carolina

Length: 109 laps for 248.52 miles (400 kilometers)

Banking: Oval turns – 24 degrees | Oval straights – 5 degrees

Stage lengths: Stages 1-2 – 25 laps | Stage 3 – 59

2022 winner: Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing

1. William Byron – 3,135* (-)

2. Ryan Blaney – 3,078* (-)

3. Denny Hamlin – 3,107 (+50)

4. Christopher Bell – 3,079 (+22)

5. Chris Buescher – 3,076 (+19)

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,074 (+17)

7. Kyle Larson – 3,072 (+15)

8. Brad Keselowski – 3,059 (+2)

______________________________ Cut line

9. Tyler Reddick – 3,057 (-2)

10. Ross Chastain – 3,050 (-9)

11. Bubba Wallace – 3,050 (-9)

12. Kyle Busch – 3,033 (-26)

*Clinched entry in Round of 8

Bank of America Roval 400 top drivers and best bets

Elliott has won two of five races on the Roval, and seven of his 18 career wins have come on road courses, so it’s not a surprise that he enters with the best odds (6-to-1) of anyone in the field, according to BetMGM. The three drivers with the next-best odds are all in the playoffs: Tyler Reddick (+700), Byron (+725) and Larson (+800).

Best odds to win

• Chase Elliott +600

• Tyler Reddick +700

• William Byron +725

• Kyle Larson +800

• Michael McDowell +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and likes a pair of playoff drivers with middling odds in Christopher Bell (+1400) and Chris Buescher (+2000). In terms of long shots, Bromberg notes Ross Chastain (+3000) will have plenty of motivation to get to the front as he enters the weekend nine points on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott has won twice on the Charlotte Roval since its debut on the schedule in 2018. (Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)

Bank of America Roval 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bank of America Roval 400 weather

Conditions should be pretty optimal for racing, with no chance of rain forecast and daytime high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. That should produce track temperatures warm enough to get the tires in the ideal operating window but cool enough to prevent oil from seeping up and making the surface more slippery.