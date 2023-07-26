NASCAR: There was a little bit of everything this weekend at Pocono

Jul. 25—LONG POND

Pocono Raceway provided plenty this weekend.

You like drama? Kyle Busch gave it with his pass of Corey Heim in Turn 2 on the final lap to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 on Saturday afternoon.

You like chaos? It happened on the final restart in overtime of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday evening. Josh Berry, the pole-sitter who led a race-high 51 laps, got loose and ultimately crashed, enabling Austin Hill to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. Hill's team had gambled on fuel mileage and wasn't even sure if he would have enough gas to make it to the finish.

You like controversy? The NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 was chock full of it, culminating with Denny Hamlin's move to squeeze Kyle Larson into the wall on a late-race restart to take the lead and go on to win the race.

There were milestones, too. Busch's win was the 100th in the Trucks Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Hamlin's victory was his record seventh at the 2.5-mile triangular track, breaking a tie with Jeff Gordon. It also was the 50th of his Cup Series career, tying him for 13th on NASCAR's all-time series list with Hall of Famers Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson. It also was the 600th NASCAR national series triumph for Toyota.

It all unfolded Sunday in front of a sellout crowd — the largest at Pocono since 2010.

They let their displeasure be known at the outcome, too, loudly booing Hamlin. Some of it could have been because of NASCAR's decision to not throw the caution flag when Ryan Preece spun out on Lap 159 and send the race into overtime.

Most of the venom, though, was directed at Hamlin. Not that it bothered him.

"I'm just too old to care," Hamlin said. "Fandom doesn't give me trophies. Fandom doesn't do the job for me.

"I never really resonated with fans for whatever reason. I got here on hard work, the old-fashioned way. I'm just not that likable, which is OK. I mean, I think I'm just not one of those good ol' boys, right?"

Hamlin's move on Larson was similar to one he made in last year's race at Pocono on Ross Chastain in the same spot in Turn 1. But that was more a retaliatory response to the aggressive way Chastain had raced him on several occasions. It was somewhat accepted, even by Chastain.

That wasn't the case this time with Larson, who showed his anger later that lap by bumping Hamlin's car into the wall at the start-finish line as they came to the caution flag brought out when Justin Haley's car spun out.

"I got used up," Larson said. "He pulled the same move on Ross last year. Ross probably deserved it, right, with all the stuff he's done to Denny in his career. I haven't done that to Denny. So, I don't think I deserve to be run into before I ever got to the wall."

Still, Hamlin insisted he didn't do anything wrong and claimed he didn't touch Larson's car.

"We've seen the rules in going for a win change in the last 10 years," Hamlin said. "I had to race hard for the win. Was I going to let off and give him all this extra room? Absolutely not. No way. I wanted to race side by side because I earned the spot of getting beside him.

"From what I saw I ran up into the middle lane, and after that we ran really close to each other. He got in an aero tight situation that made his car take off. That was it. It's hard racing. Certainly nothing intentional. I think the best way to win 'em is duel it out side by side. That's how I thought we were going to come off of Turn 2."

Making things awkward is the fact Larson and Hamlin are good friends off the track. Larson said he won't let what happened tarnish that friendship. Hamlin said he has nothing but respect for Larson.

"Certainly if he feels as though he owes me one on the racetrack, then that's up for him to decide," Hamlin said. "I will distinguish that differently than our friendship off the racetrack.

"What people don't understand is you actually kind of race your buddies harder than you race others. It's weird how it works out that way."

What the controversy overshadowed is the fact that Pocono simply brings out the best in Hamlin and the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

It's not surprising Hamlin got his 50th Cup win at the track. Career wins Nos. 1 and 2 came there. So did Nos. 12, 34 and 41.

Chris Gabehart, Hamlin's crew chief, called it "Pocono magic."

"As a purist, I can't think of a better NASCAR track than Pocono to win at because it literally takes every facet of the game: fast cars, fast drivers, aggressive driving, fuel mileage, strategy, aggressive restarts. It just takes it all," Gabehart said. "I think that's one of the reasons that this team, with Denny leading it from the driver's seat, this team is very versatile."

Hamlin said getting his 50th win — and Toyota's 600th — at the track where he got his first Cup win was special. He feels very fortunate that JGR took a chance and gave him an opportunity 19 years ago.

"I've really been lucky to be part of an organization that carried me for many years to many, many victories," Hamlin said.

"I'm just happy that we came out of here with a stands packed, infield packed, campground absolutely full. This has been a fabulous weekend at Pocono. I think Nick (Igdalsky) and his team have done a phenomenal job continuing to invest in this facility. Hopefully we continue to come back here every single year."

More weekends like this one and NASCAR shouldn't be leaving anytime soon.

SCOTT WALSH covers motor sports for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570 348-9100 ext. 5109; and follow him @swalshTT on Twitter.

