NASCAR levies L1-level penalty against No. 43 Cup team post-St. Louis

NASCAR penalized the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team with an L1-level infraction following the Cup Series race on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. The Chevrolet, driven by Erik Jones, was found to have a modified greenhouse in post-race inspection, according to a NASCAR spokesperson.

The result of the penalty is the loss of 60 points and five playoff points for the team and driver. NASCAR also suspended crew chief Dave Elenz for the next two races and fined him $75,000.

The section referenced in the NASCAR Rule Book was 14.1. Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules and 14.1.2.B Engineering Change Log. It is the same issue the sanctioning body found on two Hendrick Motorsports cars earlier this year.

The greenhouse is the top portion of the Cup Series car, including the roof, plus the front and rear glass — everything from the top of the doors upward. Modifications to this area would be made by teams in an attempt to gain an aerodynamic edge.

There were two other penalties announced this week, both in the Craftsman Truck Series following the race last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway:

— NASCAR fined Charles Denike, crew chief of the No. 19 Chevrolet driven by Christian Eckes, $2,500 for a lug nut that was not secure in post-race inspection.

— NASCAR fined Andrew Abbott, crew chief of the No. 02 Chevrolet driven by Chris Hacker, $5,000 for a window-net violation. The team and driver also lost 25 points.

There were no penalties announced coming out of the Xfinity race last weekend at Portland International Raceway.