NASCAR levies L1-level penalties against Nos. 24, 48 Cup Series teams

NASCAR handed out L1-level penalties on Thursday to the Nos. 24 and 48 Hendrick Motorsports teams in the Cup Series after last weekend’s races at Richmond Raceway.

As a result, William Byron (No. 24) and Alex Bowman (No. 48) each lost 60 driver points and five playoff points. The teams also lost 60 owner points and five playoff owner points. In addition, the team’s respective crew chiefs (Brian Campe and Greg Ives) were fined $75,000 and suspended for two points events starting April 13.

The section referenced in the NASCAR Rule Book was 14.1.D Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules and 14.1.2.B Engineering Change Log. A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed that the penalty was for a modification to the greenhouse area on each car.

Before the penalties, Bowman was atop the Cup Series standings while Byron was in fourth place, 35 points behind but with two race wins to his credit this season.

OTHER PENALTIES

In the Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR levied L1-level penalties against the Nos. 4 and 51 teams of Chase Purdy and Jack Wood for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the No. 2 team of Nick Sanchez for Rev Racing for unapproved engine oil reserve tanks found in opening day inspection at Texas Motor Speedway. Each team will incur a loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

In addition, NASCAR suspended Jeff Shoaf and Ronnell Wilson indefinitely for behavioral violations. Jordan Anderson Racing listed Shoaf as a tire carrier on the No. 31 team’s roster for the Richmond Xfinity Series race, while the No. 20 team of Joe Gibbs Racing had Wilson on its roster as a fueler for the same race.