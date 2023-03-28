NASCAR Legends Presented by GEICO celebrates legendary people, places and moments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR this week is launching a new marketing campaign in conjunction with one of its Premier Partners as the sport continues celebrating its 75th anniversary. “NASCAR Legends Presented by GEICO” centers on telling stories of notable traditions and prominent pieces of NASCAR history across multiple touchpoints, from drivers and tracks to fans, moments and more.

The four-week window kicked off with a new television spot called “Mean It” that aired during Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas. The spot showcases examples of legendary drivers, tracks and fans in the sport. The media plan also includes a radio spot and digital advertising.

The campaign will come to an exciting conclusion during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 with the launch of a sweepstakes offering fans the chance to be the Honorary Starter as part of a legendary VIP experience of their own at the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega.

“You don‘t grow from backroads and beaches to become the No. 1 motorsport in America without amassing plenty of legendary figures and memories along the way,” said Pete Jung, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at NASCAR. “We‘re ecstatic about teaming up with our partners at GEICO to celebrate more of those stories with our fans and continue connecting NASCAR‘s past, present and future through this campaign.”

Throughout its run, NASCAR Legends Presented by GEICO will be anchored by original social and digital content produced by NASCAR Studios, including the series: Photo Memories, Untold Stories, NASCAR Classics and NASCAR Rewind. Multiple pieces of content will roll out across NASCAR platforms each week, offering fans unparalleled perspective on some of their favorite moments and others they may be hearing about for the first time.

Fans can visit www.nascar.com/legends to see it all in one dedicated digital hub.

Content and additional campaign elements will be part of the NASCAR Experience midway activation at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, including branded giveaway items for fans and on-stage interviews with legendary NASCAR personalities.

GEICO will incorporate the campaign into their own at-track activations during the GEICO 500 weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, and there will be official integrations with the NASCAR Hall of Fame as well.

The NASCAR season rolls into Richmond Raceway this weekend. Fans can tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.